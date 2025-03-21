Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,699 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 649,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 563,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 84,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,636,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 458,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

