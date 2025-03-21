Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 184,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dynatrace by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 105,906 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

