Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.74% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 39,336 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 912.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.4 %

IOCT opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

