Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

