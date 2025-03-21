Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $11,866,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $8,888,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

