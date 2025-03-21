Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $98.32 and a twelve month high of $134.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

