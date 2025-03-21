Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,857 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.58 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

