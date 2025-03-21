Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,345 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

