Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,468 Shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDX stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

