Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.9 %

PAYC opened at $215.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.76. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

