Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,102 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after buying an additional 122,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,239,000 after buying an additional 63,119 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after buying an additional 1,142,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,853,000 after buying an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.28.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

