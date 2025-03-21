AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AvePoint Stock Performance
AVPT opened at $15.07 on Friday. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.34 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
