Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.68 on Friday. Aware has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $35.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani bought 28,950 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,439 shares in the company, valued at $351,658.50. This trade represents a 14.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $83,558 over the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Aware as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

