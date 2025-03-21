B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.38% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETON stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $385.03 million, a P/E ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,431,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.