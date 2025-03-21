B2Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 14,078 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 257% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,947 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upped their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BTG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
B2Gold Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.