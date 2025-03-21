Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Buys 6,682 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.0% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $101,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.