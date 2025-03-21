Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.