Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.45 Million Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

