Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.71 Million Stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

West Bancorporation Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $344.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.95.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

West Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.