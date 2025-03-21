Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,263 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Weyco Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Weyco Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 9.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

