bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Shares Down 24.3% – Here’s What Happened

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) traded down 24.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.22. 2,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
