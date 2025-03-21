BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

