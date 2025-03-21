BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after buying an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $85,550,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,929,000 after buying an additional 896,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 612,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 393,181 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

