BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$46.65 and last traded at C$46.74. 5,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 10,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.88.
BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.25.
About BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD)
BMO US Dividend ETF seeks to provide exposure to a yield weighted portfolio of U.S. dividend paying stocks. The selected companies will have the potential for longterm capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in yield weighted portfolio of US dividend paying stocks. The selected companies will have the potential for long term capital appreciation.
