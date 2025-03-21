Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $5,370.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,370.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $4,589.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,792.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,689.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

