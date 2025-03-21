Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.37 million, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,455.42. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 115.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.