Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.
View Our Latest Report on Braze
Braze Stock Down 0.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $212,672.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,804.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $139,509.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 182,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,002.18. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,921 in the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. ShawSpring Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,837,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.