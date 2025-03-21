Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $146,000.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. The trade was a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley raised Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.18.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.28. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

