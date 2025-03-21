Brokers Issue Forecasts for OLMA FY2029 Earnings

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,928,000. This trade represents a 4.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

