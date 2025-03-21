Brokers Offer Predictions for Delek US FY2027 Earnings

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Delek US Stock Up 1.9 %

DK stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

