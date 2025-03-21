BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.99 and traded as high as $18.20. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 15,403 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $343.39 million, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.68%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

