Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BBW opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $499.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.50. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $499,461.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,228.58. This trade represents a 20.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $3,171,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,020,589.20. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 94,986 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

