Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.63% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $258.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.83. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $230.09 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,021 shares of company stock valued at $31,229,155 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,655,000 after purchasing an additional 601,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

