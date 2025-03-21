California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in California Resources were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NYSE:CRC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

