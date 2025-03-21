Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Calix alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 998.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 49.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX opened at $35.70 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CALX

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.