Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canada Goose
Institutional Trading of Canada Goose
Canada Goose Price Performance
NYSE:GOOS opened at $8.49 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $821.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.