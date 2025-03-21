Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4,136.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 87,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $2,057,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $8.49 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $821.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

