Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Forecast for ACRS FY2025 Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

