Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cardinal Health stock on March 17th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/17/2025.

NYSE:CAH opened at $133.02 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

