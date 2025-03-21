CBRE Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,359 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 526% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,176 call options.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.1 %

CBRE opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average is $131.43. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.