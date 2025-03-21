CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.67. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 191,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

