CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $190,346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,852 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 63.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,397,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,862,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 1,848,597 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

CEMEX Price Performance

CX stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

