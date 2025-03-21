Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Position Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470,813 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 39,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

