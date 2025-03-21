Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $362.58 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.82.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

