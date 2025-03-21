Children’s Place Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 2,251 call options.

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.47. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 638,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 277,185 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,772,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 967.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Articles

