Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $198.26 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $186.54 and a one year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

