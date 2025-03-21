Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

COMP stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Compass has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 137,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $1,259,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,810.20. This represents a 38.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $18,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,926,971 shares of company stock worth $40,172,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

