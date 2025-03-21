Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 15,943 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.56% of SoundThinking worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in SoundThinking by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 35,584 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SoundThinking by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 141,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 1.39.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

