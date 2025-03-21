Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 26,509 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of PCB Bancorp worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.65. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $89,089.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,277,463.58. This trade represents a 0.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.