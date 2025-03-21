Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 9,521 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 171.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -185.88 and a beta of 0.46. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

