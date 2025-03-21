Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4,009,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 40,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 248,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.5 %

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on VSH

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.